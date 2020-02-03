During the public Sensitization programme at Agege Abattoir Market, The Hypo team urged the meat dealers, marketers as well as the entire public to ensure to always keep their spaces clean to ward off all germs which the ordinary eyes cannot accurately detect. Most importantly the meat dealers were urged not only to keep their equipment clean but also to take the extra pain to keep them effectively disinfected for the greater good of the society.

Ably present in support of the programme were the leader, First Abattoir Youth Butchers Association, Lagos State, Mr. Sudan Omotayo Ishola, Alhaja Risikat Salau, Iya Oloja General- Ojokoro LCDA as well as other exco members of the Agege Market committee who all ensured to encourage the traders/marketers and the general public to join the exercise.

Hypo visits Agege Abattoir to educate public on Coronavirus

According to Omotunde Bamigbaiye, Brand Manager Hypo Bleach “As a brand which solely promotes hygiene and germ free environment, we consider it highly imperative to intensify our efforts during this period by carrying out this public hygiene sensitization programme to further enlighten the public about potential dangers associated with unclean environment, germs infested food, communicable diseases lurking around, and how they can stay protected by taking deliberate precautionary measures”.

Hypo visits Agege Abattoir to educate public on Coronavirus

It is no surprise to realize that a lot of Nigerians are still oblivious of happenings around us and on the global community; such as LASSA Fever and the fast spreading Coronavirus outbreak which has been occupying the global media scene from the beginning of the year till date.

Hypo visits Agege Abattoir to educate public on Coronavirus

Coronavirus has been reported to have killed at least 213 people in China following an outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, forcing a government lockdown in almost 20 cities that, in effect, has quarantined an estimated 56 million people.

Although no case known case has been detected in Nigeria yet, however, the need to be conscious and maintain a clean, germ-free environment cannot be over-emphasized. Food safety practice also remains another important factor to adhere to; sick animals and animals which may have died of disease should not be consumed or put up for sale to unsuspecting consumers.

Hypo visits Agege Abattoir to educate public on Coronavirus

Mr. Sudan Omotayo Balogun Ishola, Leader, First Abattoir Youth Butchers Association, Lagos state who was also the host was full of appreciation to the company. He said, “on behalf of the Association, I wish to appreciate Tolaram Enterprise (Makers of Hypo Bleach) for choosing to carry out this hygiene sensitization exercise at Agege Abattoir, which happens to be the largest in Lagos State that supplies meat to other major markets. It was worth every bit of our time as we have learnt new methods to incorporate proper sanitization practice into our daily cleaning routine and to further sustain hygiene culture around our neighborhood."

L-R: Sudan Balogun Ishola, Youth Leader, First Abattoir Youth Butchers Association, Lagos State; Omotayo Abiodun, Public Relations manager, Tolaram Group; Risikat Salau, Iya Oloja General, Ojokoro LCDA, and Omotunde Bamigbaye, Brand Manager, Hypo Bleach, during the public sensitization program in promotion of hygiene at Agege Abattoir, Lagos.

This is a featured post.