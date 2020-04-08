Donation exercise took place at the Headquarters of NCDC in Abuja, when officials took delivery of the 200 cartons of 3.5 litres size of Hypo bleach.

According to Ms. Omotunde Bamigbaiye, Brand Manager Hypo Bleach in a statement which confirmed the donation of Hypo products to the NCDC team in Abuja said “the need to further support the government in the area of products support to effectively disinfect isolation centers and other public places became necessary as the spread numbers keep rising while deeply penetrating more states across the country. We have donated 200 cartons of Hypo’s biggest SKU (3.5litres keg), equivalent of 2800 litres of bleach

Although, Hypo have being in partnership with NCDC right from the outset of the campaign against Coronavirus, supporting their public enlightenment programs while promoting quality hygiene practice both on & off the media space, just so Nigerians will be adequately informed about the dangers of the virus lurking around the environment as well as preventive measures as to reduce the spread.

Similarly, couple of weeks back, before the temporal closure of the International Airports by the Federal Government to prevent further infiltration of the virus into the country, an official donation of 100 cartons of Hypo were made to the management of the Federal Airport Authority Nigeria in Lagos to disinfect the Airport environment to ensure hygiene safety measure for both staff and travelers was sustained.

It should also be of note that common household disinfectants, like a diluted bleach solution, can deactivate coronaviruses on surfaces, and this was carefully corroborated on the NCDC website as part of the precautions Nigerians adopt to keep the virus at bay amongst other points.

“It is our belief that our humble contributions will support the overall effort in combating the pandemic as we continue to hope life returns to normalcy as soon as possible.”

While acknowledging receipt of the products on behalf of NCDC, Dr. Priscilla Ibekwe, Deputy Director, Special Duties, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, commended the efforts of Hypo Homecare Products Ltd for their continued support towards the fight to effectively curtail the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

