After months of closure, governments across Africa are cautiously reopening schools. This decision is no doubt causing anxiety and growing health concerns among parents.

However, even the World Health Organisation has advised countries to reopen schools following hygiene guidelines as the prolonged school shutdown is leading to more concerning troubles including violence, exploitation, childhood pregnancies and challenges for mental development.

As a parent, you should be pleased to see your school-age child return to learning and engage in mentally stimulating activities. Nonetheless, it is still ever so important to help them stay safe while at school.

This article lists three areas on which every parent should consider giving proper hygiene education to their children.

Lunchtime

It is necessary to explain to your child how poorly handled or carelessly exposed food can be contaminated by virus droplets in the atmosphere. This should guide them on how to conduct themselves during lunch period at school, remembering to wash their hands and wipe their tables before and after eating. It is also important for them to learn not to leave meals uncovered or allow any of their mates to speak over their food while they eat because they can spit invisibile droplets into their plates.

Playground/Recess

There are very few physical activities that are completely risk-free from germs spreading; this is why it is challenging to make playtime safe enough during this season of COVID19 especially because it involves children who aren’t exactly the best at following instructions. For this reason, it is important to teach your child to be very cautious in their interactions with friends on the playground. The use of sanitiser frequently, and before and after recess should be stressed. Also, previously normal activities like hugging or holding hands should be avoided and any other play activity that would require close contact with a school mate.

Sharing Items

It is common for kids to share items with their friends at school. Some are in the habit of trading their lunch for a friend’s or exchanging toys, books and belongings for a short period. It is important to explain to your school child how non-sanitized items can help in the spread of germs, teaching him or her to refrain from exchanging items or to use a sanitiser when necessary. Finally, exchanging lunch should be a total “no!’

School reopening will take a gradual and cautious process, and so it is important to help your child understand that things cannot go back to what they used to be, at least not yet. You should also ensure that your child’s school is following proper safety guidelines as well.

