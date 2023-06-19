ADVERTISEMENT
Husband's watery sperm forces wife to seek divorce after 2 months of marriage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The husband said he still loves his wife and pleaded with the court to grant him time to settle the misunderstanding.

The judge advised the wife to allow a second chance in the relationship, pointing out that all marriages have their challenges (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The complainant told the court that she noticed that her husband had watery sperm.

She pleaded for the court to dissolve the marriage, saying that she is tired of the relationship.

The respondent agreed that he has health issue, but insisted that the wife also have health challenge.

He however said that he still loved his wife and pleaded with the court to grant him time to settle the misunderstanding.

The presiding judge, AbdulQadir Umar, told the wife to have an open mind and seek for medical assistance on their health challenges.

The judge advised the wife to allow a second chance in the relationship, pointing out that all marriages have their challenges.

The court adjourned the case to August 28, for report of settlement or continuation of hearing.

