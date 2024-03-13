Husband wants divorce, says he's spiritually incompatible with wife

Akinwumi had pleaded with the court to put an end to his 14-year-old marriage with Toyin on grounds of alleged constant domestic violence and spiritual incompatibility. He told the court, presided over by S.M. Akintayo, that his wife refused to take care of him, even when he was seriously ill.

Akinwumi said that a year after their marriage, things went so rough for him, while his wife suddenly changed, adding that they were always fighting as a result of the absence of love and affection. He said that this was in spite of his estranged wife’s relatives assisting him to start a transport business.

Akinwumi, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve his marriage to the wife, as it was no longer working.

"My lord, all I need now is separation because the marriage is not working.

"I was okay before I met her but it’s like we are not meant to be together,” he told the court.

Akinwumi, however, promised to give the two children, who are still staying with their mother, ₦25,000 as their monthly feeding allowance. However, the respondent opposed the prayer for separation, adding that she still loved her husband.

She, was, however, silent on most of the allegations levelled against her.

"My lord, I still love Akinwumi. There is no reason for him to abandon me at this time.

"For almost a year now, he had left the children and I in penury.

"Akinwumi has not been catering for the children regularly and the children are girls who need more attention,” she said.

Delivering judgment, Akintayo held that there was a valid traditional marriage between Akinwumi and Toyin due to the payment of bride price. She said that there was nothing anyone could do since the petitioner said that he was no more in love with the respondent.