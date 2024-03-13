ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Husband wants divorce, says he's spiritually incompatible with wife

News Agency Of Nigeria

Husband informs the court that his wife refused to take care of him, even when he was seriously ill.

Husband wants divorce, says he's spiritually incompatible with wife
Husband wants divorce, says he's spiritually incompatible with wife

Recommended articles

Akinwumi had pleaded with the court to put an end to his 14-year-old marriage with Toyin on grounds of alleged constant domestic violence and spiritual incompatibility. He told the court, presided over by S.M. Akintayo, that his wife refused to take care of him, even when he was seriously ill.

Akinwumi said that a year after their marriage, things went so rough for him, while his wife suddenly changed, adding that they were always fighting as a result of the absence of love and affection. He said that this was in spite of his estranged wife’s relatives assisting him to start a transport business.

Akinwumi, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve his marriage to the wife, as it was no longer working.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My lord, all I need now is separation because the marriage is not working.

"I was okay before I met her but it’s like we are not meant to be together,” he told the court.

Akinwumi, however, promised to give the two children, who are still staying with their mother, ₦25,000 as their monthly feeding allowance. However, the respondent opposed the prayer for separation, adding that she still loved her husband.

She, was, however, silent on most of the allegations levelled against her.

"My lord, I still love Akinwumi. There is no reason for him to abandon me at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For almost a year now, he had left the children and I in penury.

"Akinwumi has not been catering for the children regularly and the children are girls who need more attention,” she said.

Delivering judgment, Akintayo held that there was a valid traditional marriage between Akinwumi and Toyin due to the payment of bride price. She said that there was nothing anyone could do since the petitioner said that he was no more in love with the respondent.

Akintayo, therefore, pronounced the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent dissolved, while he ordered the duo to maintain peace. He also granted the order restraining Toyin from harassing, threatening and interfering with the personal life of the petitioner.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG won't pay a dime as ransom to free abducted children - Tinubu

FG won't pay a dime as ransom to free abducted children - Tinubu

Bauchi Governor declares support for suspended lawmaker, Abdul Ningi

Bauchi Governor declares support for suspended lawmaker, Abdul Ningi

Sanwo-Olu plans to utilise entertainment, gaming for social, economic growth

Sanwo-Olu plans to utilise entertainment, gaming for social, economic growth

Gov Oyebanji vows to honour late APC Chairman Paul Omotosho's legacy

Gov Oyebanji vows to honour late APC Chairman Paul Omotosho's legacy

I use pap instead of baby milk - Nursing mothers lament high cost of baby food

I use pap instead of baby milk - Nursing mothers lament high cost of baby food

Idris approves ₦241m for payment of 91 retired civil servants' gratuities

Idris approves ₦241m for payment of 91 retired civil servants' gratuities

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Reps urge FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Reps urge FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ndifon will be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court [Daily Trust]

Ndifon, Anyanwu ordered to defend charges as court rejects no-case submission

Military uncovers 2 illegal oil sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

Military uncovers 2 illegal oil bunkering sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

The tricycle rider died on the spot [Punch]

Refuse compactor falls off Lagos bridge, crushes tricycle rider to death

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Lagos mother attempted to end her baby’s life using Sniper over convulsions