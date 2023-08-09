ADVERTISEMENT
Husband smashes wife's head on wall over argument about children's welfare

Damilare Famuyiwa

The incident allegedly happened when the deceased visited her husband to request for money to be used for their children’s upkeep.

Police officers have taken the suspect who killed Rafiat Okewole (pictured) into custody [Punch]
Although married, the two were said to have been living separately in the Ijoko area of Ota, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the incident happened during a disagreement that ensued when she visited her husband in the Gas Line area of Ijoko on Sunday, August 6, 2023, to collect money for her children’s upkeep.

The deceased was said to have been having a running battle with her husband over his alleged failure to cater for her children.

The issue, however, reached its climax when Wole reportedly smashed Okewole’s head against the wall during her visit.

Efforts by neighbours to save Okewole’s life after the incident failed as she was confirmed dead in the hospital where she was rushed to for medical attention.

It was further learnt that her 41-year-old husband was arrested after the case was reported at a police station by one of the deceased’s siblings.

"My elder brother called me on Sunday evening to inform me that Rafiat died. I asked what happened and he told me that it was reported to him that Wole smashed her head against the wall of his house when she went to ask for money for the upkeep of their kids.

"This happened at Wole’s Gas Line, Ijoko residence on Sunday around 3 pm.

"Immediately, I rushed to the house and I saw that neighbours had already gathered and my sister was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. I am devastated.

"I later learnt that one of my brothers who lives nearby reported the case at Sango Police Station which led to Wole’s arrest," one of the deceased’s brothers, Akintola Shittu, was quoted as saying, as he narrated how the incident happened.

Confirming Okewole’s demise, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, said the suspect had been arrested and cooling off in their custody.

