Husband reimburses wife for 6 months' worth of breast milk

Like this one Japanese dad who chose to give an unusual gift to his wife — cash for breast milk! Read on to learn how fathers can continue supporting breastfeeding.

Japanese Dad Gives Wife Cash for Breast milk on Their Son’s ‘Halfy’ Birthday

To mark their son’s sixth month of life, instead of giving their baby a gift, the dad chose to give his breastfeeding wife cash for breast milk she produced since giving birth.

The mum was touched, taking to Twitter to share their story. In the post, which was originally written in Japanese, the new mum thanked her husband.

According to her, her husband gave her 100,000 yen (SG$ 1,215) to reimburse her the milk she produced, which is almost equivalent to how much formula would have cost them over six months.

As of this writing, her tweet has been shared over 69,000 times.

While not all dads have the means to give cash for breast milk, there are still ways they can support their wives through breastfeeding. Here are just some of them!

1. Know Your Newborn’s Hunger Cues

Just because you’re not breastfeeding doesn’t mean you should not develop the intuition to know when your child needs to be fed. You can even attend a breastfeeding class to further strengthen your knowledge. Not only will it give you breastfeeding tips and tricks, it will help you appreciate and understand your wife’s needs more.

2. Be There for Your Wife’s Daily Needs

All your knowledge has to be matched with action. You are your wife’s partner, even through her breastfeeding journey. Nursing your child does not have to be a solitary act. Nourishing your newborn doesn’t have to be a routine task; it can be a loving way for you to bond.

To lighten your breastfeeding wife’s load, volunteer to clean up baby bottles, breast pumps, or nursing covers after feeding. You can also take over certain chores around the house. Breastfeeding takes effort and new mums need all the sleep they can get. Every little bit helps!

4. Go on Diaper/Burping Duty When Needed

Just because your wife breastfed doesn’t mean your baby’s digestive functions are her sole responsibility. Go on diaper duty or burp your baby — even without being asked! This is one simple but special way to show how much you care, by relieving her of the little tasks that can be stressful if they accumulate.

5. Be Positive and Encouraging

Most of all, provide emotional support for your wife. Be her breastfeeding coach, as well as her cheerleader! Breastfeeding is different for every mum and it’s not without its struggles.

Dads, you can do so much with even the littlest of gestures to make your wife feel truly special!

