Katherine Daramola, 57, a US-based lawyer, had accused her estranged husband Adetokunbo Daramola of abandoning her and their 4 children in the United States and returning to Nigeria where he got his mistress to start living with him in her house, Lindaikejisblog.com reported.

According to Katherine, her husband, a businessman who executes contracts for the Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS), and his mistress connived to illegally deny her a twin duplex at Magodo, in Lagos.

Mrs. Daramola told Premium Times in an interview that Mr. Daramola partially relocated to Nigeria in 2010 and began executing contracts for the Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) and some local government areas in the state.

Reports say the couple had earlier acquired plots of land at the Magodo GRA where they built the duplex.

"We got two plots of land at Magodo but we were not able to build on both plots, so we got a developer who paid N10 million on an agreement that he would take two duplexes and the family the other two duplexes," said Mrs. Daramola, according to the publication.

"We built two duplexes and the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) has my name (on it)."

Mrs. Daramola alleged that she contributed 75 percent of the money spent on building the house and furnished most parts of their home but unknown to her, her husband who was having an affair with another married woman brought in his mistress after its completion and furnishing.

According to her, after over three decades of legal practice, she had begun planning her retirement, hence her decision to ensure she is not robbed of her investments.

"I’m home-grown, I am close to retirement,” she said. “I need to come home, which is why we built the house, now they are trying to deny me access to my house.

"He came to the United States, spent few months, then came back to Nigeria in 2018. I noticed he was having an affair, but I didn’t know how serious it was," she said.

She added that in August 2018 while she was buying the furniture and other home items in the U.S. and shipping them to Nigeria, her estranged husband, who was clearing the properties in Lagos, was giving his mistress the impression that he was an "American big boy".

"I handed over everything to him out of trust and that him, being the husband, the man of the home, he should take over. That was the trust and I just continued here buying things and shipping them home," she said.

"Unknown to me, his mistress was living in my house. She was the first person that used my Jacuzzi, my brand-new bed, my kitchen utensils and everything. She felt that comfortable, whatever he was telling her, I don’t know."

"Due to abandonment and numerous incidents of adultery, and fear of being infected with deadly sexual diseases, I separated from him and asked him to give up my share of the twin duplexes," she said.