Husband faces probe for forcing his wife to brush her teeth

A video clip making the rounds on social media, had shown Abiodun slapping his wife, as she refused his attempt to forcefully brush her teeth.

The incident happened on Ajigbotinu Street, Pero Bus-Stop, Agege area of Lagos State.

According to a social media user, @PJ_Somie, the abuse had been ongoing for eight years.

“This is Zahidat, a mother of three, the man brushing her is her husband. This has been going on for over 8years now, she needs justice please she’s drained mentally, physically, and emotionally, she can’t talk any longer. Only God knows if this man has cut her tongue; this is just wickedness. This man needs to be put in his place; she really needs help please,” she wrote.

A neighbor who spoke on the matter, Mama Iyana said the mentally deranged mother of three needs help, adding that her husband forcefully cleans her up.

“Zahidat has issues with her mental health. But it is not fair that her husband is using force on her. She does not have the capacity to make right decisions for herself because she is not in control of her mental faculties.

“The woman we are talking about is a mother of three children and I really will not blame the husband for cleaning her up, but using force is out of it,” she added.