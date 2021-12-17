Husband accused of killing wife to inherit her houses, business

The deceased was reported missing and later found dead in Ngugworo Community, Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South, Ebonyi State on August 29, 2021.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have now arrested four suspects, including her husband who has been accused of masterminding the plot.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said during a parade of the suspects this week Kalu killed his wife over inheritance.

He said the suspect stands to inherit his deceased wife's numerous assets including landed property, houses, money in bank, and thriving business.

Kalu allegedly plotted with five others, and lured his wife to where she was kidnapped by asking her to meet him at a junction to pick up some things for their house.

"Investigations further revealed how the criminals strangled her to death after obtaining necessary information on the whereabouts of title documents and other relevant papers of her possessions," Mba said.