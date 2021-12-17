RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Husband accused of killing wife to inherit her houses, business

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The suspect stands to inherit his deceased wife's numerous assets.

Nneka Nwanyi-Sunday was killed months ago [NPF]
Nneka Nwanyi-Sunday was killed months ago [NPF]

The principal suspect arrested in connection to the abduction and murder of Nneka Nwanyi-Sunday has been identified as her husband, Emeh Kalu.

Recommended articles

The deceased was reported missing and later found dead in Ngugworo Community, Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South, Ebonyi State on August 29, 2021.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have now arrested four suspects, including her husband who has been accused of masterminding the plot.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said during a parade of the suspects this week Kalu killed his wife over inheritance.

He said the suspect stands to inherit his deceased wife's numerous assets including landed property, houses, money in bank, and thriving business.

Kalu allegedly plotted with five others, and lured his wife to where she was kidnapped by asking her to meet him at a junction to pick up some things for their house.

"Investigations further revealed how the criminals strangled her to death after obtaining necessary information on the whereabouts of title documents and other relevant papers of her possessions," Mba said.

Suspects are to be prosecuted on conclusion of investigations, and those at large are being hunted, the Police spokesperson announced.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is a News Editor at Pulse with focus on all things good, bad, and ugly about Nigerian affairs. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari can't wait to get back to his cows when he leaves Aso Rock in 2023

Buhari can't wait to get back to his cows when he leaves Aso Rock in 2023

Buhari marks 79th birthday in Turkey, looks forward to happy ‘retirement’

Buhari marks 79th birthday in Turkey, looks forward to happy ‘retirement’

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial

You will soon pay tolls on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge

You will soon pay tolls on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge

2022 will be a better year for Nigerians — Gov Okowa

2022 will be a better year for Nigerians — Gov Okowa

VIO destroys over 1,400 impounded motorcycles in Abuja

VIO destroys over 1,400 impounded motorcycles in Abuja

Group urges Buhari to take urgent action over missing Anambra guber candidate

Group urges Buhari to take urgent action over missing Anambra guber candidate

Buhari 'pardons' health workers who flouted no-work, no-pay policy, releases salaries

Buhari 'pardons' health workers who flouted no-work, no-pay policy, releases salaries

Femi Adesina: 'Buhari forgives people he should have given black eyes'

Femi Adesina: 'Buhari forgives people he should have given black eyes'

Trending

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him

17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

17 widows of dead rapist and polygamist clash with his family in court over inheritance

Ghanaian teacher arrested for sodomising 60-year-old man

34-year-old Ghanaian teacher on the run after a sodomising 60-year-old man

Disabled suspect with ‘spiritual powers’ escapes from the hands of police officers in court

Ghana police