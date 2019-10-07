Located very close to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton has 54 spacious guest rooms and suites featuring beautiful Art Deco style interiors (with more to come in the pipeline), top quality in-room amenities and a bathroom with separate shower and bathtub.

They are the 500th Hilton property in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, 60th Curio Collection by Hilton Property worldwide, the first Curio Collection by Hilton brand in Africa, the first global brand hotel at an airport in Nigeria and first Hilton property in Lagos and today it celebrates one year of outstanding presence in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Hurray! Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton celebrates 1st year of hospitality and excellence in Lagos

“Legend Hotel Lagos Airport boasts of the Hilton brand equity in Lagos, global and local corporate accounts have access to the Hilton tools, like honors toolkit and referrals,” Peter Idoko, General Manager, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport.

According to him, the hotel continues to provide the comfort, convenience and that unique legend experience that is cherished every time a traveler needs to wait out his/her flight or whenever there is a need to avoid the Lagos traffic after a long trip. “Our ‘Day Use Plus package’ has also become a favorite with travelers and people who love to relax and unwind,”.

“We had a good opening in October 2018, last year and the trajectory has been upwards ever since. A lot more people are discovering and telling us how satisfied they have been with our services.

If you go to TripAdvisor today, you will see the many reviews about the experiences of people in our hotel,” Idoko concludes.

Idoko opined that Legend Hotel Lagos Airport is proud to be part of Hilton’s 60 year presence on the African continent and committed to fulfilling Hilton’s vision which is “to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality’’

We invite everyone to give life to their curiosity some more and #DiscoverWhatsInside

