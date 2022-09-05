RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hunters arrest killers of filling station manager, hands them over to police

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect, Idris, was said to have connived with others to attack the petrol station and committed the murder in the process.

Members of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), have arrested four people linked to the murder of a filling station manager in Ikire, Osun State.

The suspects were arrested by the hunters on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

According to a source in the Ikire area of Osun State, one of the suspects Idris was trailed to Ako Area of the town, where he was eventually nabbed by the hunters.

The source added that after the source was nabbed, he listed five people that were involved in the attack on the filling station manager.

Apart from Idris, out of 5 others that he mentioned as part of the killing, 3 were arrested before daybreak on Sunday by the hunters and they were immediately handed over to the police in Ikire,” the source said.

Confessing to the crime, Idris said the deceased was hit with a tool on the head as they attacked his filling station.

Osun State Police Command Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest, saying she would soon address members of the public on the outcome of an investigation launched on the matter.

Meanwhile, detectives attached to the Katsina Police Command have intercepted 185 sealed parcels of Indian hemp and arrested one Abdulrazak Ajibade, a 58-year-old man suspected to be in possession of the exhibit.

“Ajibade, who is from Offa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara state, was arrested along Katsina- Dutsinma road, in a maroon-coloured Volkswagen vehicle with registration number JBY 311 AA.

“In the course of the investigation, 185 neatly sealed parcels of dried leaves, reasonably suspected to be Indian Hemp, were recovered inside the vehicle during a police search,” the police said.

Ajibade has, however, confessed to the crime and helping the police in its investigations.

