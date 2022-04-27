Hunter confesses to shooting cleric dead, says he aimed at antelope

Jimoh Sulaimon, a 28-year-old hunter, has confessed to shooting dead a 78-year old cleric, Yusuf Adegun, saying he thought the deceased was an antelope.
The suspect shot dead Adegun, who until his demise, was the Chief Imam of Alaguntan village in Osun State.
Following his arrest, Sulaimon said he was on hunting expedition and aimed his dane gun at an antelope, which surprisingly turned to a human being after he fired the shot.
“The suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime, that he was on hunting expedition when he saw an antelope in the bush which he shot with his dane gun.
“He said he was surprised when he went to pick the antelope, and he met Baba Imam on the ground. The suspect will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation,” the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola stated.
In other news, Promise Dogoh, a 23-year-old native of Kamnor community in Khana Local Government Area, has been arrested.
Dogoh, according to the Rivers State Police Command, is a fraudster that specialized in swapping Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and stealing money from bank accounts.
Luck ran out on Dogoh when he swapped the card of a victim and withdrew N640,000, which happened to be the entire money in the account.
The victim then reported him to the police, after which he was arrested.
Disclosing Dogoh’s arrest, Rivers Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday advised members of the public to be wary of strangers at ATM galleries and desist from seeking assistance from them.
