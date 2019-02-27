According to The Nation Thailand, the primates who came from a hill outside the district searched thoroughly in garbage bins, ransacked teachers rooms and classrooms thereby causing damages to the school properties.

A staff of the college identified as Chinachipa Dungsuksai explained that the monkeys raided the school buildings for three days sparking fears of injuring anyone who tries to stop them.

The head of Thung Thalae Wildlife Sanctuary, Suwat Suksri, said drought has caused food scarcity in the forests, forcing the monkeys to look elsewhere for food.