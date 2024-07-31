ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hunger pushed me to steal yam twice - Unemployed man tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man stole the yams from the complainant’s farm on two occasions.

Hunger pushed me to steal yam twice - Unemployed man tells court
Hunger pushed me to steal yam twice - Unemployed man tells court

Recommended articles

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) charged Gandu with criminal trespass and theft. Gandu told the Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State: "Hunger pushed me to steal yam on two occasions. I beg for leniency.”

The presiding judge, Michael Bawa, reserved sentencing until August 6, following the defendant’s guilty plea. Bawa ordered that he should be remanded.

Earlier, the NSCDC Prosecutor, Marcus Audu told the court that the complainant, Alice Daniel reported the matter at the corp’s office in Kafanchan on July 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audu alleged that the defendant stole the yams from the complainant’s farm in Zonkwa on two occasions. He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 327 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital (Image used for illustrative purposes) [LIB]

Gunmen chop off okada rider’s hand while trying to steal his bike

Fire in Lagos warehouse, destroys goods [Punch Newspaper]

Fire destroys goods worth millions at Lagos factory warehouse, no injuries

Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze holds 3rd NSPPD prayer conference in America

Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze holds 3rd NSPPD prayer conference in America

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute and burns body [quick news africa]

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute, burns body in uncompleted building