Human Trafficking: Young Nigerians get candid with their thoughts on the subject

This scourge continues to cast a bleak shadow of hopelessness over the lives of young people who have been ensnared in its path, with bright dreams obliterated and life snuffed out of promising futures.

To have an idea of how young people bear most of the brunt of this inhumane act, consider this disheartening stat from Counter Trafficking Data Collaborative:

“The average age for IOM registered victims of trafficking is 27, and half of all victims are aged between 19 and 33. There is a slight spike in age at 0 and 1 years of age- this is because of the number of children who are born into trafficking.”

Surely, the need to educate young people about the ever-present danger of human trafficking is at an all-time high. Agencies, bodies, and organizations like IOM continue to rise up to this challenge of informing the next generation with brilliant ideas like the Blue Bus campaign among others.

That said, one wonders; what does the average young Nigerian really think of Human Trafficking? When they hear those two words together, what mental image is conjured in their minds? How much do they know, what does it mean to them on a personal level?

We got a couple of young Nigerians to tell us what their thoughts are on human trafficking, and this is what they had to say:

Click here to learn more about human trafficking in Nigeria, the challenges arising from it, and what is being done to ensure that you or your loved ones do not become the next victim.

The Blue Bus project is funded by the Government of Switzerland.

Follow Blue Bus on Facebook: Blue bus Facebook

On Instagram: BluebusbyNAPTIP Instagram