The company donated welfare resources to ensure those at these camps experience better quality of living especially during this season of festivities.

At the New New Kunchingoro IDP Camp, Alhaji Usman Adamu, the Vice Chairman and Mrs. Auntie Hanatu, the Women Coordinator both acknowledged that they had never received this many welfare materials since the inception of the camp in 2014. The welfare resources included solar lanterns, sanitary pads, clothes, food stuff (bags of rice, noodles, biscuits) and many more.

The Vice Chairman, New Kunchingoro IDP camp, Alhaji Usman Adamu, said “Everybody is happy as you can see on the faces of the women, children, young men and elderly men. We still cannot believe a global company like Huawei, known all over the world will remember a small IDP camp like this somewhere in the North Central of Nigeria. We are truly grateful”.

In a goodwill message to the camps, Mr. Kelvin Yangyang, the Deputy Managing Director Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited related the heart of the company on organizing such a CSR program. He said in his speech, “It is a great delight to be with you today to share in this season of love. Huawei believes in the quality of life of every Nigerian, young or old, male or female and this is another opportunity for us to give back to the Nigerian society which we undertake with joy and gratitude. We know as long as there is life, there is hope. There is always a light at the end of every tunnel.”

“Huawei has been operating in Nigeria for 20 years and we can say that Nigeria is a great country filled with many potentials. We love the Nigerian people and we are happy to always give back through Corporate Social Responsibility programs such as this.” He added.

Representing the chairman of the Area 1 IDP camp, Mr. Umar Ali, the Camp Provost, expressed gratitude to Huawei. He said “We say big thank you to Huawei Technologies for all these.” Mrs. Liatu Ayuba, the Women Coordinator, led the women in songs to express thanks to the company for remembering their IDP camp. She also led prayers to express sincere thanks.

Speaking in a media interview about other initiatives of the company, Mr. Kelvin Yangyang said “Asides donating charity items, Huawei in Nigeria is privileged to have contributed to the growth of ICT in Nigeria through skills and knowledge transfer initiatives, capacity building programs, partnerships with other private and public organization.”

See pictures from the event below:

(Middle) Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kelvin Yangyang, (Middle 1st left) Representative, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTI, Mr. Ibrahim, (Middle 2nd left) Mrs. Liatu Ayuba, Women Coordinator, (Middle 3rd left) Camp Provost Mr. Umar Ali, (Middle 1st right) Media and Communications Manager, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, (Middle 2nd right) Media Assistant, Huawei Nigeria, Idris Abdulkadir, (Middle 3rd right) Team Member, Friends of the Environment, Miss Juliet.

New Kunchingoro Camp Vice Chairman, Alhaji Usman Adamu, addressing the children and occupants of the camp at the donation ceremony by Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited

(Middle) Senior Public Relations Manager, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Robin Liubin, (Middle 1st left) Media and Communications Manager, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Adereti (Middle 2nd left) Team Member, Friends of the Environment, Miss Juliet (Middle 1st right) Vice Chairman, New Kunchingoro Camp, Alhaji Usman Adamu (Middle 3rd right) Women Coordinator, New Kunchingoro Camp, Mrs. Auntie Hanatu

Some Ladies and Women of the New New Kunchingoro Camp, Abuja, Nigeria.

