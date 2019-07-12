Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has unveiled HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, the latest Y Series device, a line of smartphones that caters to the younger generation to realize their true potential. The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 packs premium features and innovations which include a new and improved display and a revolutionary auto pop-up front camera.

Announced at a price of NGN83,900 the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is a very compelling product especially in today’s video-centric social media landscape.

The all new Ultra FullView Display

Designed for users who demand the most out of their screens, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 boasts an all new Ultra FullView Display which is not interrupted by any notches creating a seamless viewing experience. Sized at a massive 6.59 inches with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+ and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, the display is 91% pure screen estate, allowing users to enjoy a display like never before. The display is also capable of authentic and rich colors with a wide color gamut of 85%. Be it watching videos, browsing social media or any simple task, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 promises users with an immersive viewing experience without any interruptions.

However, a display like this can result in extensive usage. Huawei has taken care of this as well, thanks to the TÜV Rheinland's certified Low Blue Light Eye Protection. The screen filters out harmful blue light emissions and intelligently adjusts color temperature and brightness to protect against eye strain. Additionally, when in low light situations, the screen brightness can also be brought down to 2 nits for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Distinctive Design

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 boasts a design style that is divided in thirds. The upper third houses the Triple camera and fingerprint sensor, while the bottom two-thirds has a minimalistic look with a darker hue.

Even with its massive 6.59 inch bezel-less display, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is still comfortable to hold and is complemented by the overall 3D Arc Design that shines like glass, while still being durable and shatter-resistant, making it both visually appealing and functional.

Auto Pop-up Selfie Camera

While most phones use the bezels and notches to house the front camera and various other sensors, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 uses clever and innovative design to hide these sensors, but the front camera position is a sign of Huawei’s innovative technologies. Seemingly invisible, the front camera is tucked away and will only appear when needed. Once the camera is turned on and selfie mode is selected, the front camera will pop-up automatically out of the top of the phone. Additionally, it also includes an intelligent protective feature that detects free falls and automatically retracts the lens as much as possible.

Housing a 16MP lens and supported by Huawei’s powerful AI, the Auto Pop-up Selfie Camera is capable of identifying up to eight scenarios for accurate scene and object recognition. The upgraded AI backlight imaging technology also fixes lighting concerns retaining stunning clarity and colors for stunning selfies. Additionally, users can also enjoy stunning studio effects in their selfies including 3D Portrait Lighting.

Innovative Triple Camera setup on the back

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 packs a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP triple-camera on the back. Both the 16MP primary and 8MP secondary sensors feature a 6P (six-lens plastic array) design that reproduces minute details within an image and captures more photons. As a result, the phone empowers users to recreate scenes in their full complexity, with enhanced image clarity, contrast, and overall quality.

The 16MP primary camera's F/1.8 aperture is a top performer, receiving 50% more light than the F/2.2 aperture that is more commonly seen on the market, as well as focusing more quickly and controlling noise more effectively. The 8MP sensor offers a 120° field of view that fits more within the frame and increases visual tension, creating a three-dimensional effect that is even more mesmerizing due to the bezel-less display. The 2MP sensor assists the primary camera in generating a lifelike depth of field in the photo, enabling SLR-quality images on a palm-sized handset. The powerful cameras also house a stunning Night Mode with AI Stabilization for low light photos and videos. The AI Stabilization also helps in shooting Super Slow-Motion videos at a stunning 480fps.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 houses an Ultra Large 4000 mAh battery for extended periods of intensive use. The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 uses a Type-C port, which is smaller, faster and reversible. Additionally, you can still find the 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Powered by the Kirin 710F chipset, the phone promises super smooth performance. The chipset is 30% more efficient than its predecessor and manages phone heating during complex resource allocation, saving battery life. The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 runs Android 9.0 with the EMUI 9.0, which learns and analyzes user behavior which enables a more optimized user experience and has a 12.9% higher performance. The system is further optimized by F2Fs 2.0 (Flash-Friendly File System) and EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System), which provides better memory management, improving performance and speed. In terms of storage, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM and an Expanded Memory up to 512GB.

A Futuristic Gaming Experience

In order to provide a more enhanced gaming experience, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 utilizes artificial intelligence to identify gaming scenarios and match them with real-life sensations.

Price and availability

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 will be available for Pre-Order from 15th July on Jumia, 3CHUB, Pointek and SLOT stores nationwide in three colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green. Huawei is offering Customers that Pre-Order a FREE package and a chance to WIN a Surprise Delivery from a Ceec, Timini or Sharon Ooja. The smartphone will be available from 22nd July nationwide.

