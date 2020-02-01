The tiler bet ₦1,200 and won ₦379,936.80, which was increased to ₦1,235,993.86 by a 225% win bonus for betting on 29 legs. betPawa offers the best win bonus in Nigeria for all bets with three legs or more, including 250% for 30 legs.

He said: “I have played many tickets where one match kept spoiling my bets, so I just followed my mind and stopped at 29 selections. After about 23 games had won, I was just hoping that nothing should spoil this ticket, because this is my first time winning BIG.

“The last game was Atletico Madrid v Barcelona, and I played Barcelona to win or draw in the first half. As soon as the first half ended 0-0, I knew I had won. I could not even shout. I was extremely happy. I will invest in a mechanical spare parts business, which I have always wanted to start.

“I really like the win bonus. The odds are good too. I also like the way the customer service talk to me. They are always very nice.”

