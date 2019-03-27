How to register for InterswitchSPAK 2.0 national qualifying examinations

InterswitchSPAK 2.0 is open to secondary school students in SS2, aged 14 to 17. It will kick off with a National Qualifying Examination from which 81 finalists will emerge to compete at the InterswitchSPAK TV Quiz Show. The InterswitchSPAK programme includes a Masterclass, an Innovation Challenge and a TV quiz competition around STEM subjects.

Registration for the qualifying examinations is already on and will close on April 7, 2019.

To ensure a hitch-free registration process, prospective schools should note the following steps outlined below:

The overall winner will be awarded a five-year scholarship in any tertiary institution, a laptop, a gold trophy and monthly stipends throughout the duration of the scholarship, all totaling N7.5million. The second-place winner will be awarded a three-year scholarship, a laptop, a silver trophy and monthly stipends for the three years totaling N4million; while the third place winner will receive a year-long scholarship worth N1 million, a laptop, and a bronze trophy.

