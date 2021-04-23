How to recover data from an SSD that won't boot?

Compared to normal hard drives, SSD provides more shock resistance power. Since the SDD units do not contain any moving parts, it offers high reliability and availability for its users. However, in some cases, SSD can start to behave abnormally.

Why do we need to recover an SSD drive?

There is no doubt that SSDs replace hard drive technology. Today, an SSD can extend the life of a laptop battery because of its weight, reduce the machine's weight, and increase performance. For these reasons, SSDs are making their initial popular debut in high-end laptops. However, with its wide use, there are some problems with data loss in SSD. Although some steps are taken to avoid them, here are the main reason for damaging SSD:

Deletion Virus attack Partition loss on SSD System failure Disk damage

So it is essential to have reliable data recovery software to recover data from SSD. If your data is very crucial for you, then you must know the importance of data. Our data is stored in SSD; sometimes, it is damaged, but we need our data. That's why recovering data for SSD drives is important.

Recover data when a PC stops booting

As usual, you turn on your PC, but you have the misfortune to find that it does not start. You have a black or blue screen in front of you.

You can try to shut down the computer, check the power and all the connections, then try to start the PC again. But the problem persists. The hard part in this situation is determining the failure source: is it a hardware or software problem?

Your computer is not dead, but at this point, it is broken. To diagnose and repair your PC, tell yourself that you have the possibility of recovering your data. It is good to know that even if the PC does not start, the hard drive itself is not necessarily corrupted. From this RAM, you will recover all your files (videos, photos, and Word or Excel documents.

Use dedicated software

If neither of these two solutions works, which is very rare, the last possibility is to use special software to go through experts if your data is of the utmost importance. Indeed, in cases where it will be impossible for you to recover data by placing your disc in external support or from a new interface, this will mean that it is defective.

If many software will allow you - sometimes - to recover part of the data, none is really reliable if it is really your hard drive, that is the problem. But all is not lost. Some specialists and experts offer you to recover data from your defective drives for you.

Call an expert

For a fee, your hard drives will stay in the laboratory, where experienced professionals will find a way to recover some or all of your data. You find them search for browser data recovery services near me, and you will get the answer. The procedure is, therefore, much more complex. But the recovery of your information is guaranteed. In the case of a damaged hard drive, this will often be the only option.

Conclusion

The professionals will allow you to save most of your data. Hence the usefulness of performing regular backups on different media or even clouds. If you are not confident, it's wise to provide your device to some data recovery experts or a company. Those experts will give the possible best result.