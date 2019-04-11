The competition is a part of the broader project, InterswitchSPAK SWITCH-A-FUTURE, a CSR initiative of the Interswitch Group, focused on encouraging and rewarding the study of STEM.

The first edition which ran from March 2018 to February 2019 had Akachukwu Anumudu of the Apostolic Faith Secondary School, Lagos, emerge first prize winner with a tertiary education scholarship worth N7.5 million spread over five years, a laptop, and monthly stipends during the duration of the scholarship.

To avoid difficulties during the examination, prospective candidates should take note of the guidelines outlined below:

The InterswitchSPAK national examination will hold on Saturday April 13, 2019 across Nigeria Students must assemble at their designated examination centres by 8am for accreditation with their registration slips duly signed and stamped by their school principals. Click ﻿here﻿ to view examination centres Be punctual. Late comers will not be allowed to write the examination. Students are to come along with only HB pencil, eraser, ruler and statistical table., NO CALCULATORS WILL BE ALLOWED. Students must conduct themselves in an orderly manner. Any act of misconduct will lead to immediate disqualification of the student. All students MUST come to the exam venue in their school uniforms. The competition is open to SS2 (year 11) students ONLY. Participating schools are to prepare their students for the qualifying examination in Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Mathematics based on the current SS2 WAEC/NECO syllabus. The decision of the examination body (i.e. NECO) /the organizers is final and they will not enter into any correspondence with anyone regarding the conduct of the examination.

