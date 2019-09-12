Blessing a house doesn’t mean that your house was cursed or not fit for habitation. Those who choose to do it say it helps remove bad energy from their space. Once you have successfully gotten rid of this negative energy, the house will become a safe, loving and prosperous place for you and your family. If you have never done it, this article will teach you how to bless a house.

How to bless a house and make it a great place to live

It is a simple process, but you will continue to reap the benefits of living in a place full of positive energy for years to come.

When should you bless your house?

Before you learn how to bless a house, you should first of all know the occasions that usually call for a blessing. Most people choose to cleanse the energy around their homes when:

• They move in

Since you can’t tell what the previous occupants of the place did when they lived there, you should always bless a house before you move in. Houses usually carry a lot of history, especially if they have been around for a while. On the other hand, you should also make it a priority to speak blessing into a space you’re moving into even if it is a brand-new place.

• When there’s a new baby

In Nigeria, there are people who prefer to release blessings into a house before bringing home a new baby from the hospital. This is to ensure the baby comes home to a pure, welcoming energy. If you are expecting a baby soon, learning how to bless a house can come in handy before your little one comes home.

• After a loved one dies

Grief can linger in a home long after a loved one passes, and this is when knowing how to bless a house is useful. You can remove the air of loss and mourning by performing this simple ceremony based on your faith. Once the funeral rites are over and the family has had some time to deal with grief, the house might need to be blessed.

• When someone moves in

Usually, people who believe in blessing their houses will celebrate a new occupant by performing a house blessing ceremony. This serves the dual purpose of creating a welcoming environment for the new addition and uniting as one family to speak peace and prosperity into the lives of everyone living there.

• After completing a building project

In Nigeria, people dedicate their new cars, babies, and just about any new thing. New houses are not left out of this show of love! If you know how to bless a house, you can infuse your brand-new building with positive energy before you move your family there. This is the right way to open up the house.

• At the beginning of the year

New year resolutions often come second to new year house blessings for some people. The joy of ushering in a brand new year can remain in the house long after the festivities if the occupants combine the celebration as a house blessing.

How to bless a house for Christians

The Bible says in Joshua 24:15 “As for me and my house, we shall serve the Lord.”

• You can do this yourself or you can call in a priest or a pastor to do it for you

• Start from the sitting room and go to all the other rooms from there

• In each room, stop and read your favourite Bible portions and say a few words of prayer

• Pray and ask God to bless each room you enter

• Lay your hands on the doors and windows and say a prayer of protection on each exit

• Gather in the living room again and say a prayer of thanksgiving

• Invite your family and friends for a party in the house

How to bless a house the Islamic way

• Perform the 2 cycles of Rahma, Baraka and dhikr

• Say a prayer of protection over the home to keep it safe from evil eyes

• Share a meal with your family and friends when you are done with the house blessing

Blessing a house when you are not religious

You don’t have to practice any faith before you learn how to bless a house. Here’s what to do:

• Invite your loved ones over

• Let the people you invited take turns speaking positive things over the house

• Go from room to room and repeat these blessings

• Share a meal together

Blessing a home is a great way to fill it with warmth, joy, love, and peace. This article shows you how to do it no matter your faith.

