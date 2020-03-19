Tanimu made this known while given evidence at the Zaria City Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The Prosecution, Sgt. Yau Garba, had earlier said the case was first mentioned on Feb. 20, against the defendants; Isah Abdullahi (17) and Mubarak Abdullahi (17), of Unguwan Dan Madami, Zaria.

The prosecution said the defendants were standing trial over alleged criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, trespass and intimidation contrary to Sections 58, 327, 377, 270 and 332 of Kaduna State Penal Code Laws.

The witness told the court that on Feb. 6 at about 10:30 hours a case of criminal trespass, house breaking, theft and intimidation was reported by the nominal complainant Alhaji Yahaya Sani at Zaria city police.

He added that he was assigned to investigate the case.

He said on receipt of the case he went to the scene of the crime and the statement of the nominal complainant was voluntarily obtained.

Tanimu said the nominal complainant said on Feb.6, at about 3.45am his house was broken into by armed robbers who cart away his valuables, but forgot a pair of shoe at the house.

The witness said nine days after the robbery, the first defendant, Isah, was caught stealing in a nearby house, close to the complainant’s house.

Tanimu said: “During police investigation the first defendant identified the shoe and linked it to Mubarak the second defendant.

“The defendants also denied the allegations against them,” he said.

Under cross examination by defense counsel Hamisu Adamu, the witness said the shoe was not the second defendant’s size, but had admitted that it was his during interrogation.

The defense counsel also asked if the police has found any other items stolen from the complainant in the hands of the defendants, and the witness said no.

The witness was also unable to explain how the pair of shoe got to the complainant’s house, as the second defendant did not give details on that.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ruqayyatu-Ummi Ahmed, adjourned the case till March 26, to allow the prosecutor, Yau Garba to call his third witness.

The magistrate also said the subsisting bail granted the defendants remained.