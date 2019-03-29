She told newsmen on Friday that her husband died in controversial circumstances in the hands of some policemen.

Margret lamented the sudden death of the family bread winner which had left her to take care of nine children left behind.

She called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the State Police Command and Gov. Udom Emmanuel to ensure justice was done in the case.

I have nine children to take care of and the eldest is just 15 years and none has entered the university yet.

My appeal to the IG should not be ignored as all the evidences point to deliberate and premeditated murder because my husband and the task force members did not beat the policeman as alleged.

All they did was just to direct the policeman to comply with the regulations of loading in the park and not to constitute road nuisance by loading his vehicle on the road side because touting is illegal in Akwa Ibom, she said.

She said her husband, 45-year old Udofia popularly called Evolution, was alleged to have been clubbed to death with guns by four Policemen, after trying unsuccessfully to kill him through direct shooting.

She explained that her husband met his untimely death when a minor argument with a policeman resulted in full blown brawl at the Uyo motor park.

I was just returning from the market when I was called suddenly to come and witness what happened to my husband.

When I got to the place, my husband was already gasping for breath until he gave up in my presence, she said.

According to her, a policeman had parked his car and was loading passengers near the Itam motor park, when members of the task force working for my husband accosted him.

The victims task force directed that he (policeman) should enter the park and load so others should not join him in loading on the road.

The policeman, on mufti, resisted and the task force members demanded for the car key and he refused.

The car, it was gathered, was pushed into the park on the orders of the deceased to adjudicate on the matter.

My husband was inside another vehicle waiting for the car owner, not knowing he (policeman) had called four of his colleagues, who arrived and immediately opened fire on him, she narrated.

According to her, they opened fire but when the bullets could not penetrate his body; they resorted to using their gun butts to club him till he became unconscious.

She explained that several other policemen attached to a construction firm were called for more reinforcement and more sporadic shootings followed, leading to people scampering for safety including the task force officers.

Luckily, one of the policemen who participated in my husbands death was trying to escape from the scene and unfortunately for him, his identity card fell off his shirt and was picked up as evidence on the scene.

The name of the policeman is Sergeant Nwafor Silas, from Ebonyi State Police Command and attached to a construction company with service number 425015, she said.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Itam Division, CSP Francis Irabor, who visited the deceased at the Gods Own Hospital, Park Road, near Itam Park before he died, confirmed the incident.

He promised full scale investigations into the matter, while assuring that appropriate punishment would be meted on the culprits.

Reacting, the Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Odiko Macdon, said he was busy and would not comment on the issue.

As I speak, I am very busy; I may not be able to give you whatever answer you want now.

ALSO READ: “Prepare for better times ahead”, Sanwo-Olu promises Lagosians as he receives Certificate of Return

I am in a meeting, as you know we have a new CP. So let me do what I have to do first, Macdon said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN) reports that the incident that led to Udofias death happened on March 28.