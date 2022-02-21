How many leaders in Nigeria can do this?

It is a rare sight in Nigeria for a man to unite the elites, bourgeoisie and working class under one roof. It is equally difficult to see Nigerians from different tribes come together in unity and respect of a common goal even more so when convened by a fellow Nigerian. The rarity of such occasions is lost on Senator Anyim Pius Anyim as he has continued to pull it off in the most natural manner and once more, he has done it.