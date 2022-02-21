RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

How many leaders in Nigeria can do this?

It is a rare sight in Nigeria for a man to unite the elites, bourgeoisie and working class under one roof. It is equally difficult to see Nigerians from different tribes come together in unity and respect of a common goal even more so when convened by a fellow Nigerian. The rarity of such occasions is lost on Senator Anyim Pius Anyim as he has continued to pull it off in the most natural manner and once more, he has done it.

As he marked his 61st birthday on February 19 in Abuja, men from every stratum of the society gathered to commemorate the event. It is obvious that his non-discriminatory personality and impeccable track record of building consensus between different segments of the country is paying off. This grand event of his is proof of that.

According to one of those present, Senator Anyim does not play favourites. No matter what part of Nigeria you are from, he treats you with equal respect. This is an attitude he has maintained all through his years in the public service and that is why he is considered a man of the people.

