How man allegedly defiled friend’s 2 underage daughters – Police officer

A police officer, Sgt. Aikore Odion, on Monday told an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how a man, Louis Ikechukwu, allegedly defiled two underage daughters of his friend.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ages of the survivors whom Ikechukwu allegedly defiled were 10 and 12 years respectively.

Odion, while being led in evidence by the state counsel, Ms A.R. Abolade, said the father of the survivors, reported the case of defilement on Dec. 22, 2018 at Owutu Police Station in Ikorodu.

The witness said that the nominal complainant told her that the defendant was his very close friend and attended the same church (Lords Chosen Church).

She said the complainant told her that the defendant came to his house in his absence and defiled two of his daughters, aged 10 and 12 years.

“After the case was reported, I gave them papers to write down their statements in English language. I also gave them medical paper to go to general hospital for proper examination.

“The defendant was arrested on Feb. 8 2019 with the help of the community and his landlord. He did not deny the allegation as he said it was the devil that came over him.

“He said a woman laid a curse on him that whenever the urge comes, he cannot control himself.

“He confessed to have slept with the survivors’ one after the other and added that he ran away to his village after the case was reported to their pastor.

“The defendant went to the survivors’ father’s house to seek forgiveness after he heard that the police was looking for him,” she said.

The witness said according to the defendant, the father was ready to forgive him but the mother of the survivors objected.

Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until June 21 for continuation of trial.

