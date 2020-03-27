By now, it’s no longer news that Schools have shut down in all states in the country, in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

But Lagos and Ogun states are not letting this affect the education or continuous learning of kids and pupils under their watch.

Here is how Lagos is going about it – focus on SSS3 students

The Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat announced on his Twitter yesterday, March 26, 2020 that tutorials will be available on radio and TV for SSS3 students who will be writing their school-leaving exams soon.

“While our wards stay at home and observe social distancing, the state ministry of education in partnership with radio and TV broadcasters has made provision for tutorial sessions in line with ensuring our current set of SS3 pupils excel at their federal exams,” his tweet reads.

How Lagos is carrying out its Learn-At-Home initiative for SSS3 students. Twitter/Dr Obafemi Hamzat

Subjects covered for the senior students

The plan is to cover all subjects in all classes and discipline. So subjects they will be focusing on include Maths, English, Economics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Literature, Financial Accounting, and Yoruba.

Channel of learning

Wazobia FM on Radio and Wazobia Max on TV. It will air on Radio daily from 11am to 1pm, daily on TV from 2pm to 4pm. There’ll be a repeat on TV on Satudays and Sundays from 3pm.

And how about Ogun state, how are they doing theirs?

Tagged ‘Ogun DigiClass,’ the Governor of the state, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, announced that their “initiative will be facilitated by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology,” and will be “handled by experienced educators on core topics.”

“The morning session will be aired between 9am - 11am, while the afternoon session will be aired between 1pm-2pm.

“The interactive class, which will allow for questions from viewing pupils and students, can be watched online by those who do not have access to the televised sessions via http://ogundigiclass.ng

“Parents and guardians are hereby urged to allow and enable their children and wards to benefit from this initiative.”