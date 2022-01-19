This fateful day I reached out to the vendor and explained my predicaments. I was advised to take the supplements for the first 2 months and do a check on my genotype.
How I treated my sickle cell anaemia after using this supplement for 2 months
My name is John and I battled SICKLE CELL ANAEMIA for 25 years until I found this supplement SOLAMIN AND ESOMARON!!!.
To my surprise it came out as AS and had to do a double check again, same result. I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity to have a shot at life again.
THIS IS THE NEXT BEST TREATMENT TO A BONE MARROW TRANSPLANT FOR SICKLE CELL ANAEMIA.
THE NEAREST THING TO A CURE IS SOLAMIN AND ESOMARON!!!
ESOMARON AND SOLAMIN REBUILD YOUR RED BLOOD CELLS INTO HEALTHY CELLS, that’s why we say go take another genotype test after taking our meds for two months straight ☘️☘️
👌
DM or WHATSAPP TO ORDER
@esomaherbals_ltd
+2348180001937
PRICE N30,000 for children and N60,000 adults - 14 years and above.
_----_
#FeaturebyEsomaherbals_ltd
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng