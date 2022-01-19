How I treated my sickle cell anaemia after using this supplement for 2 months

To my surprise it came out as AS and had to do a double check again, same result. I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity to have a shot at life again.

Pulse Nigeria

THIS IS THE NEXT BEST TREATMENT TO A BONE MARROW TRANSPLANT FOR SICKLE CELL ANAEMIA.

THE NEAREST THING TO A CURE IS SOLAMIN AND ESOMARON!!!

ESOMARON AND SOLAMIN REBUILD YOUR RED BLOOD CELLS INTO HEALTHY CELLS, that’s why we say go take another genotype test after taking our meds for two months straight ☘️☘️

👌

DM or WHATSAPP TO ORDER

@esomaherbals_ltd

+2348180001937

PRICE N30,000 for children and N60,000 adults - 14 years and above.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

_----_