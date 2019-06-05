How Heineken brought the UCL to a close with an exclusive UCL final match viewing at the all new Heineken House

The brand’s special campaign is aimed at celebrating fans of Europe’s biggest football competition and it recorded tremendous success.

Fans who were welcomed at the all-new Heineken House by 6 pm participated in an opening ceremony where some members of the brand team showcased the Unmissable journey so far highlighting key elements of the 2018/2019 season.

Heineken has, this season hosted a number of events to appreciate Nigerian football fans whose love and viewership of the UCL has grown over time. Some of the events include a trophy tour, a novelty match featuring some club, national and international legends and viewings for the UCL games. Having already seen Liverpool and Tottenham beat huge odds to play in Madrid, fans were just as excited to see both teams give the Champions League glory their best.

With a total of 2 goals scored, and nice end-to-end play, every fan got their wish of an entertaining final. Sharing their reactions, Adeyemo, Daniel, one of the fans Heineken had sponsored to the game at Anfield said; “I automatically became a Liverpool fan after watching them do that comeback against Barca even without Salah, and I am happy they won today. Thank you, Heineken, for an awesome experience!”

The high points of the match viewing were the performances from MI Abaga who headlined the halftime show and the after party. Song after song, fans who felt they had already exhausted their energy from cheering the finalists, saw themselves singing and dancing to hit songs from the ‘undisputed champion’. Some of the Liverpool supporters who couldn’t contain their excitement got on stage to test out a few dance steps with MI Abaga who was ecstatic all evening.

While sharing some remarks, Mfon Bassey, Senior Brand Manager, Heineken thanked fans for coming out to show their love for football highlighting that the brand is always happy to host them at the upgraded Heineken House.

In his words; “we have been proud sponsors of the Champions League for 20 years because we love the game of football and appreciate how happy it makes people. We hope to continue to host more events like this at the Heineken House, bringing fans together to celebrate unmissable moments like this.”

With the UCL Final done, Liverpool has now moved their UCL tally up to 6, 1 above Barcelona, while Tottenham will be trying again when the new season begins.

This is a featured post