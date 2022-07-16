RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

How gunmen killed Adamawa poly lecturer in wife's presence

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lecturer was murdered in cold blood by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Yohanna Mbudai Bzegu. [ToriNg]

Unknown gunmen have have shot dead a polytechnic lecturer, Yohanna Mbudai Bzegu, in Adamawa state.

The incident occured in the early hours of Thursday, July 14, 2022, when the assailants invaded the salin lecturer's Bajabure residence, located behind Anglican Junior Seminary, a satellite town on the outskirt of Yola, the state capital.

The Punch reports that the deceased, a lecturer at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, had survived four previous attempts to attack his residence.

Unfortunately, the yet-to-be-identified assailants succeeded in their fifth try as they broke into Bzegu's house and fired multiple shots into his chests and watched him take his last breath, while his wife looked haplessly.

An anonymous family source told the paper that the attackers invaded their residence at about 3:00 am.

He said, “They first fire shots through the window; later they broke the door and shot him severally in the chest until they confirmed he was dead.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje said, “The Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, visited the crime scene earlier today and directed that immediate investigation, with a view to apprehending the culprit, be initiated to unearth the killers of the lecturer.”

Residents of Adamawa state have been unsettled by the recent surge in killing incidences, the more prominent being the attack by unknown gunmen on the residence of a pastor with Ekklesiyya Yan’uwa a Nigeria (Church of the Brethren), Daniel Umaru.

The Punch reports that two of the cleric's teenage sons were shot dead in the incident.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

