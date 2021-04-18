RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

How Ghanaians in UK organised their own funeral for the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip [Video]

Some Ghanaians in the United Kingdom were spotted organising a funeral service in memory of the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip while this funeral was going on,

Ghanaians in UK organize funeral for Prince Philip

The service which was held in Tottenham, London, saw in attendance clergy and some Ghanaians in the diaspora.

Those who attended were clad in black and red attires, the colour of clothes mainly used in Ghana when one is mourning.

There were fontomfrom drums with drummers beating the Kete and Adowa dance tunes. The tunes are traditional dances for some ethnic groups in Ghana.

According to sources, the funeral was organised due to Ghana’s long-standing relationship with the UK. They said that if there was no restriction on social gatherings, they would have held the funeral at the venue of the main ceremony.

Most messages and tributes at the memorial were read in Twi; a Ghanaian language and translated into English.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. He was a member of the British royal family as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

He was buried in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after a 50-minute service. The service was attended by just 30 guests.

Prince Philip was Britain’s longest-serving royal consort and was married to the queen for 73 years.

