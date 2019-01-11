How far will you run to make somebody smile?

How about for a mother an opportunity to beat breast cancer? Would you run to support a bright lad with the capital to actualize his dreams? What if you could run to give young Nigerians a chance at education; a future they never envisioned?

Every year, millions of Nigerians are in need of funds to maintain health, support families and orphanages, recover from accidents, educate themselves as well as acquire skills to escape the death, poverty and economic hardships that grapple with the great individuals that live in the Giant of Africa.

This is where we come in. “donate-ng” is an online crowd funding and fundraising portal where individuals and charities with causes and projects can raise funds with the help of people all over the world. Launched in November 2015, donate-ng has successfully completed 200+ campaigns with over N42M raised by more than 2,200 donors in Nigeria and across the world. These funds have gone to paying for medical surgery/bill, providing financial support for children and adults in IDP camps, payment of school fees including that of a pilot, just to mention a few.

To further the mission of easing the burden of fundraising for charitable & social good campaigns in Nigeria, donate-ng is creating awareness and encouraging individuals to raise funds for their chosen charities and social good causes through the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2019 event. The Spartan 42.1km marathon will hold on February 2nd 2019 and we entreat you to join us as we create and support charitable causes on our website – www.donate-ng.com. Get started right away and donate to persons struggling with Sickle Cell Disorder bit.ly/2H5gMg0

It all begins with you and no donation is too small or too big. When you create and support charitable causes on donate-ng, you help build a community of acceptance and encourage the growth of the entire nation. Giving is the highest act of grace.

So when you’re at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon #WeRunLagos 2019, don’t just run. #RunForACause. Help us use the power of sports to spread millions of big, bright Nigerian smiles; it can happen with your kindness and generosity!

This is a featured post