Cocoa Butter is polymorphic. This means it is able to crystalize (solidify) in multiple configurations.

Not all of these configurations are desirable for chocolate, and so we have to temper (or precrystallize) the chocolate to achieve our desired crystal configuration: βv (Beta-five).

The objectives of tempering are:

Smooth texture

‘Snap’ sound when the chocolate bar is broken

Gloss and sheen on the surface of the chocolate bar

High melting sensation (at body temperature)

Good shelf life (resistance to fat bloom)

Because Dùne is made with pure cocoa butter, all our chocolate products (including chocolate chips) are tempered.

*This is a featured post.