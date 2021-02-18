Conching is the most important step in making Dùne Chocolate.

The objectives of conching are:

Reduction of the moisture content

Homogeneous mixing of all the ingredients

Flavour development and elimination of acidity in the cocoa

Covering solid particles (Cocoa Solids and Sugar) with fat (from Cocoa Butter and Milk)

(from Cocoa Butter and Milk) Improving the flow and reducing the viscosity

A classic conche (the machine in which conching is done) is double jacketed to regulate the temperature and has agitators to continuously stir the chocolate.

Conching can be done for 6 – 72 hours; depending on the formulation, nature of the cocoa beans and desired flavour profile.

Because milk can be denatured and caramelized at high temperatures, Milk Chocolate is conched at lower temperatures than Dark Chocolate.

*This is a featured post.