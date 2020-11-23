First, the ripe pods are harvested at the perfect time, and stored for a few days.

Pod storage reduces the portion of pulp sticking at the bean. This step is important in developing a well-balanced flavor.

After pod storage, the pods are cracked open with a knife to extract the puply beans by hand.

The extracted wet, fresh beans are then heaped in banana leaves to ferment for about one week. Fermentation is a critical step in forming the cocoa flavor precursors.

After fermentation, the cocoa beans are dried in the sun until the moisture content of the beans drops from about 70% to 7%.

Dùne supports local cocoa farmers by purchasing cocoa directly from farmers, and not through brokers.

