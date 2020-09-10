He said, Creating TV, Showbiz and film content in lockdown has forced studios and brands to experiment with remote strategies; a lot of people have discovered previously hidden talent thanks to the lockdown.

The pandemic has also limited entertainment and made creatives (musical artists, Mcs and Comedians) suffer unforeseen financial hardship.

I am a victim of this financial crisis as I have had no show/event to anchor since the rule is to observe social distancing and stay at home, mostly.

Above all, the goal for this year 2020 is to survive: Stay strong and withstand this viral “storm” till the end, so help us God.

