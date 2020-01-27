How can you protect your child from sexual abuse

Former televangelist Acton Bowen pleads guilty to sexually abusing multiple children

Acton Bowen, the 39-year-old founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries, pleaded guilty to a total of 28 criminal counts in both Jefferson and Etowah counties. Also, he served as a youth minister for teenage boys and became a bestselling author. His arrest and prosecution came after young victims told investigators they were sexually abused in many ways by the author.

According to AL.com, the former evangelist could now face up to life in prison after entering a blind plea to the charges he faced in Etowah County. The lesser counts to which Bowen pleaded guilty carry sentences ranging from one to 20 years. Subsequently, a date would be set for Bowen's sentence. But prosecutors did not comment when asked what the appropriate prison term would be. However, New York Post reports that some of Bowen's victims were present when he pleaded guilty and were relieved by the outcome so far.

It's essential to arm kids with the knowledge that will help to save them from an abuser. Below are tips on how to protect your child.

Teach your children body boundaries

Teaching your children body boundaries will help them know that nobody should touch their private parts or ask them to touch another. As a parent, you should emphasize the part about not touching anyone's privates, since sexual abusers ask children to do the same to them.

Teach your children that body secrets are not okay

The secretive nature of abuse and abusers is what makes it thrive. Teach your children that they shouldn't keep body secrets no matter what. Tell them to let you know if anyone tries to make them keep body secrets.

Tell your children that they have a say

Often, children feel like they can't tell adults “no”. Teach your children that it is okay to say no, and if something doesn't feel right they can express their displeasure and get out of the situation.

Have a code word

A code word is a special word or phrase that your children can use to get to you when they're in trouble and need to get picked up. They can use this at home when people visit or away from home.

Tell your children that they won't get in trouble for telling a body secret

This is one of the reasons why abusers often get away with abuse. They tell children that they would get in trouble if they tell and the children believe them. So, telling your children otherwise would help them report to you without being scared.

Tell your children that all the rules apply to people they know

Your children might want to give someone a pass because they're a family friend. Tell them that the rules apply to friends, family friends, pastors, relatives and other kids.

These rules might not completely prevent child abuse, but they will go a long way in helping your children preserve their innocence.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com