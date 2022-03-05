RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

How alleged ritual killer almost killed me - Witness tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

A witness, Mr Alkali Allahnanan, testifying against Moses Okoh, an alleged ritual killer, has told a Plateau state High Court how he was almost killed by the accused while fleeing from security agents.

How alleged ritual killer almost killed me - Witness tells court. [thetrentonline]
Moses Okoh, a 20-year old student of the University of Jos, is standing trial in a High Court in Jos for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Jennifer Anthony, removing eyes and other body parts.

Allahnanan, a security guard at the Nyanya Motor Park, Abuja, while testifying, told the court how he apprehended Okoh while trying to flee to Lagos.

“On Jan. 6, I was keeping watch at the Motor Park at about midnight when Okoh came in a cab requesting to chatter a vehicle to Lagos.

“I told him to go back and come in the morning as there was no vehicle but he pleaded with me to sleep in the premises but I refused.

“He left and came back around 2 a.m. asking where to eat, he went to a shop where noodles are sold to eat but l followed him because I started to suspect him to be a thief.

“I was trying to walk him out of the premises when he tried to collect the stick l was holding to kill me with it, he was very strong and almost had his way and l started screaming for help.

“Drivers who were sleeping in their cars came to my rescue and subdued him.

“He started shouting l did not kill Jennifer and we were wondering who Jennifer was, we tied him up till morning.

“We later took him to the Nyanya Police Station and went back to our duties,” he explained.

The judge, Justice S.P Gang, after listening to the witness and counsels to both parties adjourned the matter to March 9 for continuation for hearing.

