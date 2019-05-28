Residents of Shagari Estate in the Ipaja area of Lagos State have opened up on the the events that led to the tragic death of Adewura Bello, a 26-year-old whose sudden disappearance gripped the nation.

The graduate of the University of Lagos was only a short distance from her family's residence in Gowon Estate, Egbeda, when she went missing on May 15, 2019.

Bello was confirmed dead on Sunday, May 26, 11 days after her family raised alarm about her disappearance while she was on her way home from her office in Ikeja.

She was initially believed to have been abducted as several posts flooded social media to appeal for her return to her expectant family.

Her body was reportedly found at a canal in Abule Odu in Alimosho local government area of Lagos.

According to a report by TheCable, Bello's body ended up in the canal after a terrible accident on the flooded road that was meant to take her home while it rained heavily that fateful evening.

Residents who witnessed the accident told TheCable that the deceased chartered accountant had boarded a motorcycle behind the estate but that the motorcyclist ignored warnings to not pass through the flooded street.

"We warned the rider not to pass through the flood but he didn't listen to us. He rode near the manhole saying he could make his way through the flood to the other side," an eyewitness said.

The motorcyclist eventually tripped and fell while trying to navigate the street, leading to Bello getting swept by the flood into an open manhole that flowed into the canal.

"The lady was washed inside the hole. We couldn't save her because the flood was massive," the eyewitness reported.

He said that the motorcyclist was apprehended and taken to Mosalasi Police Station but was later released by authorities.

He further revealed that the manhole was left open because it helps to limit damage when the street is routinely flooded whenever it rains .

He said, "We had to open it anytime it rains so that the flood can pass through to the canal. If not, this place will become an ocean and destroy our properties. When we cover it, scavengers will remove it at night to sell to scrap dealers. So, it's always open."

Another eyewitness also told TheCable that residents engaged two men to go inside the canal in search of Bello but they couldn't find her. The manhole has now been fenced to prevent another accident.

"After the incident, we had to contribute money around here to put a metal fence around the manhole since we never can tell who the next victim could be, as we are in the rainy season," he said.

The Lagos State Police Command is yet to address Bello's death and the fate of the motorcyclist remains uncertain.