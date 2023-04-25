How a bitcoin transaction enters the blockchain

Besides mining, BITCOINPRIME.SOFTWARE takes you through easier transactions such as trading. We'll concentrate on cryptographic key authentication, proof of work authorization, the function of mining, and the more recent usage of the Proof of Stake (PoS) protocols in later blockchain networks today.

Authentication

Although the original blockchain was a decentralized system (i.e., without a bank or regulatory body dictating who could transact), transactions still need to be authenticated. Miners accomplish this with the help of cryptographic keys, a string of information (similar to a password) that identifies a user and grants access to their system "account" or "wallet" of value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each user has a private key that is unique to them and a public key that everyone can see. Combining the two creates a secure digital identity, allowing users' verification via digital signatures, which "unlock" the transaction they want to complete.

Authorization

Miners must authorize a transaction before its inclusion into a block of the chain after the users agree upon it.

Consensus is necessary to include a transaction in a public blockchain. For a transaction to be valid, most "nodes" (or computers) in the network must concur. The system uses rewards to entice the owners of the network's machines to verify transactions. This procedure is called the "proof of work."

Proof of Work

ADVERTISEMENT

In Proof of Work, users who own the computers in the network must answer a challenging mathematical puzzle to add a block to the chain. Mining is the process of finding a solution, and the system compensates miners with cryptocurrencies.

Mining is difficult, though. The probability of solving the mathematical puzzle is approximately 1 in 5.9 trillion, and the only way to do so is through trial and error. It consumes a significant amount of energy and calls for powerful computers. Since it would take a single computer year to solve the mathematical problem, the benefits of engaging in mining must balance the costs of the computers and the electricity used to power them.

Efficacy of Mining

According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, the annual electricity consumption of the bitcoin mining network is close to 70 terawatt-hours (TWh), making it the 40th greatest electricity consumer worldwide. The 2016 data compiled by the CIA showed that Ireland, ranked 68th, uses little over a third of Bitcoin's use, or 25 TWh, and Austria, ranked 42nd, uses 64.6 TWh annually.

The Problem with Proof of Work

ADVERTISEMENT

Miners frequently pool their resources through businesses that bring together a sizable number of miners to achieve economies of scale. Miners divide the blockchain network's rewards and fees.

The problem's difficulty and the network's size increase as a blockchain expand, presumably further dispersing the chain and making it ever more challenging to hack or sabotage. However, in reality, a small number of mining pools now control most of the mining power. These vast organizations currently offer the massive processing and electrical capacity required to sustain and expand a blockchain network based on Proof of Work validation.

Proof of Stake

Later blockchain networks used "Proof of Stake" validation consensus methods, which require participants to have a stake in the blockchain, typically by owning some of the cryptocurrency, to be in with a chance of choosing, confirming, and validating transactions. Because there is no need for mining, this conserves a significant amount of computing resources.

Additionally, "Smart Contracts" that automatically complete transactions when specific criteria are satisfied are now a part of blockchain technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

---