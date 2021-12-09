RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

How 2 new converts killed RCCG pastor in Lagos church

The new converts were said to have attended the church for the first time a Sunday before the incident.

Late Pastor Babatunde Dada (PM News)
Late Pastor Babatunde Dada (PM News)

Babatunde Dada, a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in FESTAC Town, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos was recently killed by two new converts.

The pastor was reportedly killed inside the RCCG Chapel of Resurrection on 13 Road, 6th Avenue, FESTAC Town on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The new converts were said to have attended the church for the first time a Sunday before the incident.

According to Punch, the two youths came out during an altar call and surrendered their lives to Jesus.

After the service, the church accommodated them on its premises after they claimed that they were stranded.

Four days later, the new converts reportedly stabbed the pastor after returning from a bank, where he had gone to withdraw some money.

The wife of the late pastor, Bose told Punch that she spoke with her husband to come home and rest before the incident happened.

“My husband was killed on December 2 at the church. He was the admin/accounts officer, as well as the parish pastor. I was not with him when he was killed, but I was told that they collected money from him. I heard that those who killed him were new converts,” she said.

A family of the deceased, Mr Abolarinwa Olatunbosun, who spoke to Punch said, “The pastor went to a bank to withdraw some money and went to rest on the first floor of the church. Two persons said to be new converts went to meet him upstairs, broke his head and killed him.

“The matter was reported to the police and one of the suspects, who ran to Ilorin, has been arrested.”

Olatunbosun also said the killing of the pastor might be for ritual purposes, adding that the assailants were suspected Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo boys.

