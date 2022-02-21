Housewife, native doctor docked for alleged Female Genital Mutilation

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji told the court the defendants between Dec.16 and 17, 2021, at Sarumi Compound , Asipa , Oyo Town, in Oyo State subjected a two-year-old girl to genital mutilation.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Adedeji said it also contravened section 26(2) of the Oyo State Childs Right Law 2016.

The Defence Counsel, Mr M. O Folorunso prayed the court to admit his clients to bail for in the most liberal terms.

The defendants , however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate S. H Adebisi granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.