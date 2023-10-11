'My spirit is no longer in this union' - Housewife files for divorce

Jimoh told the court that she got married to Momoh, according to Islamic laws in October 2016. The mother two said: ”we have been having marital issues for at least six years. I am tired of the marriage and no longer interested.

”My spirit is no longer in this union. I have tried my best but cannot do it anymore, I do not want to die of depression, I want the court to dissolve the marriage, ” she said.

The respondent however said he wanted the court to engage his family and wife’s family for mediation.

“She left my house after I travelled and does not leave in our matrimonial home anymore,” he added.

The plaintiff in response said that they had both tried engaging both parents in the past and nothing had changed. The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, however advised the respondent to make efforts to win his wife’s love back. Wakili also urged Jimoh to her husband a chance.