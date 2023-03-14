The complainant who resides in Nariya area of Kaguna told the court that the she had earlier reported the matter to the village head of the area but the issue was not resolved.
Housewife drags neighbour to court for building on fence line
A housewife, Hajiya Saude Abubakar, on Tuesday dragged her neighbour, Binta Saidu before a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna for building on her fence line.
“I want this honourable court to compel her to demolish the building to allow my fence stand,” she said.
On her part, the defendant denied the allegations saying they were untrue.
She said that she bought the land first and the fence line belonged to her .
”The person who sold the land to me is alive,” she said.
The Judge, Malam Anass Khalifa, adjourned the matter until March, 22 for the complainant to present her witness.
