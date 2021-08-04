RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Housewife drags husband to court for alleged battery, seeks divorce

A housewife, Hadiza Isiyaku, on Tuesday dragged her husband, Mohammed Ibrahim before a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, seeking divorce over alleged battery.

Housewife drags husband to court for alleged battery, seeks divorce. [thetrentonline]
Isiyaku who resides in Kubwa, Abuja said her 12-year-old marriage was marred by constant beating.

She also said that Ibrahim accused her of sleeping around with men and insults her mother.

The mother of four, said the marriage was contracted under the Islamic law.

”I pray for the court to dissolve my marriage on the grounds of lack of love and abuse,” she said.

In his defence, Ibrahim begged the court to give him some time to settle with his wife, saying he still loves her.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu adjourned the matter until Aug. 12 for report of settlement and or continuation of hearing.

