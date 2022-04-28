RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Housewife docked for allegedly calling neighbour a witch

A 20-year-old housewife, Adama Bello, was on Thursday docked in an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly accusing her neighbour of being a witch.

court (AlimoshoNews)

The police charged Bello, who lives in Yangoji, Kwali Area Council with defamation of character.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Ms Zainab Samaila of same address reported the matter on April 6.

Tanko said that the complainant in February attended the defendant’s baby naming ceremony and gave her a bottle of palm oil and N200 as gift.

He said that the defendant collected the gifts but later accused and defamed the character of the complainant.

He said that the defendant accused the complainant of being a witch and for attempting to kill her.

Tanko said that an audio recording of the defendant accusing the complainant was presented at the police station during investigation.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 391 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge

The Judge, Sani Umar admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one reasonable and reliable surety in like sum.

Umar ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide two recent passport photograph.

He said that the surety must provide photocopy of his/her means of identification and the address verified by the court staff.

He said that in default the defendant should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja.

The judge adjourned the case until 14 June for hearing.

