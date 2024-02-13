He steals from me to buy cigarette - Housewife begs for divorce over husband's drug addiction

Joke in her divorce petition told the court that she was not aware that Atanda was hooked on drugs before their marriage.

“I discovered that he was hooked on drugs and a smoker after we got married.

“All efforts I made to make him change, he failed. His parents couldn’t stop him from smoking.

“My husband steals from me to support his habits. He does not provide for me,” she said.

Responding, Atanda denied stealing from his wife. He accepted that he was hooked on cigarettes. Atanda said his wife was the cause of his job loss due to her nagging. He accepted her divorce request.

The presiding Judge, Abdul Qadir Umar said that marriage was expected to be a mutual understanding, that should be productive.

"In a situation where there are problems, divorce should be allowed,” he added.