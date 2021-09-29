Bello, who resides at Gainawa Village Kura Local Government Area of Kano, is charged with culpable homicide.
Housewife allegedly poisons 4-day-old stepdaughter to death in Kano
A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, on Tuesday, ordered that a 30-year-old housewife, Fiddausi Bello, be remanded in correctional facility for allegedly poisoning her four day old stepdaughter to death.
Chief Magistrate Rakiya Lami-Sani, who gave the order, directed the police to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.
She adjourned the matter until Nov.5, for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Tijjani Ibrahim, told the court that Bello Dalhatu of the same address reported the matter at Kura Police Division Kano, on Sept.15.
He alleged that on Sept.14, at about 6:30 p.m the defendant being the second wife of the complainant gave the four-day-old girl local insecticide(Otapiapia) to drink.
He said that the baby, daughter to the complainant’s first wife, was rushed to the Kura General Hospital and died on Sept.15, while receiving treatment.
The defendant, denied committing the offence.
Ibrahim said that the offence contravened section 221 of the Penal Code.
