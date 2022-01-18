RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Housekeeper lands in court for allegedly stealing employer’s $8,400

A housekeeper, Happiness Idu, was on Tuesday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing her employer’s 8,400 dollars (about N3.5million).

The police charged Idu, 23, who lives in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos State, was with theft.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 15, 2021 at Opebi, Ikeja.

She said that the defendant stole 8,400 dollars and other valuables worth N95,000 belonging to the complainant, Mrs Hiba Sake.

The prosecution also said the defendant stole a dress worth N35, 000 and a wristwatch that costs N60,000.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate I.O Raji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Raji ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must provide evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 16 for mention.

